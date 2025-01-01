NAPS2 - Not Another PDF Scanner

Choose between WIA and TWAIN drivers, whichever works better for your scanner.
Also choose settings like DPI, page size, and bit depth.
Scan from a flatbed or automatic document feeder (ADF), including duplex support.
Rotate, crop, and rearrange images
Drag and drop your pages into whatever order you like. Interleave pages for manual duplex scanning. Rotate your pages by hand or automatically deskew to the right angle. Use image editing tools to crop or change brightness and contrast.
Identify text using OCR
Search through text included in your PDFs by using optical character recognition (OCR), in any of over 100 languages.
Use NAPS2 in your native language
Choose from over 40 different languages. If your language isn't available yet, help translate!
Share scanners across the network
Use scanners connected to other computers on your local network. Turn any scanner into a wireless scanner usable from your laptop or phone. Read more.