NAPS2 - Not Another PDF Scanner

Scan documents to PDF and more, as simply as possible.

NAPS2 is free and open source scanning software for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Easily scan with devices from Canon, Brother, HP, Epson, Fujitsu, and more. Then save to PDF, TIFF, JPEG, or PNG with a single click.

Download NAPS2
Version 8.1.1 · Windows More Files Github

Use the best drivers for your scanner

Choose between WIA and TWAIN drivers, whichever works better for your scanner. Also choose settings like DPI, page size, and bit depth. Scan from a flatbed or automatic document feeder (ADF), including duplex support.

Rotate, crop, and rearrange images

Drag and drop your pages into whatever order you like. Interleave pages for manual duplex scanning. Rotate your pages by hand or automatically deskew to the right angle. Use image editing tools to crop or change brightness and contrast.

Identify text using OCR

Search through text included in your PDFs by using optical character recognition (OCR), in any of over 100 languages.

Use NAPS2 in your native language

Choose from over 40 different languages. If your language isn't available yet, help translate!

Share scanners across the network

Use scanners connected to other computers on your local network. Turn any scanner into a wireless scanner usable from your laptop or phone. Read more.

Tools for power users and businesses

Free and open source

NAPS2 is completely free to use for both individuals and businesses, and includes no ads or unwanted software. If NAPS2 has helped you, consider making a donation.